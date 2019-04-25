NOVANT: Careers and Healthcare

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 28, 2019)
Careers in Healthcare that you maybe hadn’t considered along with volunteer and internships opportunities
Verne + Wally chat with 2 guests…
Alisha Hutchens – VP of Professional and Support Services, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. https://www.novanthealth.org/careers.aspx
Jenny Brannon- Manager of Guest and Volunteer services, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Volunteering
https://www.novanthealth.org/searchresults/tabid/5905/default.aspx?Search=%2cvolunteers&hcmacid=a0Z3600000AgzkpEAB
Internships
https://www.novanthealth.org/searchresults/tabid/5905/default.aspx?Search=%2cinternships&hcmacid=a0Z3600000AgzkpEAB
Story: ‘I’m here to help’ How a hospital volunteer helps others … and gets her steps in
https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/a-face-that-says-im-here-to-help
