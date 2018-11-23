This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (NOV 25, 2018)
The historic Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro is all ‘decked out’ with Christmas Cheer. Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) chats with Meagan Kopp and GiGi Gauldo about the seasonal offerings at the Carolina Theatre complete with a list of holiday movies and music for all ages.
www.carolinatheatre.com
PLUS…
Verne and Wally chat with health educator Debbie Barr about her book: “Grace for the Unexpected Journey: A 60-Day Devotional for Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia Caregivers” this a replay from February 2018…
Read more: goo.gl/LJuNLu www.debbiebarr.com/
