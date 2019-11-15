Contractors working on the Business 40 renovation in downtown Winston-Salem can maximize their incentives by getting the freeway open to traffic by December 31.
But, it all depends on the weather!
Pat Ivey, with the N.C. DOT, stating that “workers can’t pave with asphalt when it is as cold as it has been in recent days…”
Good News
Brookstown Ave could reopen under a new Bus 40 overpass by Thanksgiving…
The new Cherry Street bridge could open in early December.
The new Marshall Street bridge should be open by early 2020.
*Business 40 has been closed through downtown since Nov. 17, 2018.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/will-cold-weather-delay-business-reopening/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- S@5: The Power of a Simple Shoebox Gift… - November 15, 2019
- NOV 17: One Year Anniversary since the Closing of Bus 40 - November 15, 2019
- ABS: Thousands of Bibles have been given to Kayne Fans? - November 15, 2019