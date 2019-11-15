NOV 17: One Year Anniversary since the Closing of Bus 40

Contractors working on the Business 40 renovation in downtown Winston-Salem can maximize their incentives by getting the freeway open to traffic by December 31.

But, it all depends on the weather!

Pat Ivey, with the N.C. DOT, stating that “workers can’t pave with asphalt when it is as cold as it has been in recent days…”

Good News

Brookstown Ave could reopen under a new Bus 40 overpass by Thanksgiving…

The new Cherry Street bridge could open in early December.

The new Marshall Street bridge should be open by early 2020.

*Business 40 has been closed through downtown since Nov. 17, 2018.