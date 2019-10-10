Search
Verne HillOct 10, 2019

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Oct 13, 2019)

Not Forgotten Ministries
WBFJ Ministry of the Month for October
“You Are Not Forgotten. You Are Not Alone.”

Verne talks with Tori Shaw, founder of “Not Forgotten Ministries”
www.theyarenotforgotten.com

God began this ministry roughly 20 years ago when Tori found out that she was pregnant…at age 16. She decided on having an abortion. And never publicly talked about her decision for 17 years…
God has healed Tori and she walks in HIS freedom. Tori desires the same for others who have walked a similar journey…

*”Not Forgotten Ministries” is hosting a fundraising luncheon on November 2, 2019 RSVP by October 25…

NEED: The ministry is currently raising funds for an ultrasound machine.

How to get involved…
Sidewalk Advocates – Teams of volunteers stand on the sidewalk near our local Planned Parenthood locations on Tuesdays and Fridays, the days they are performing abortions. To pray and offer hope…

Post-Abortive Bible studies

Support Groups for Women – Our support groups are led by a licensed Counselor
Providing healing to women experiencing infertility, miscarriage, and child loss
Volunteers needed…

Verne Hill

