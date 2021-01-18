Celebrating Life with local frontline ‘leaders’ in the Pro-Life Movement.
‘Not Forgotten Ministries’ in Winston-Salem, NC
Tori Shaw (founder and director of Not Forgotten Ministries) shares more about the mission of the organization, programs and services to clients and a specific focus for 2021.
*Listen to the complete interview with Tori now:
Not Forgotten Ministries (Tori Shaw, founder and director)
1624 S. Hawthorne Rd Winston-Salem, NC 27103
336-293-7427
WEB: theyarenotforgotten@yahoo.com
NOTE: A complete list of Pregnancy Care centers in our area here: https://www.wbfj.fm/list-pregnancy-care-centers-supporting-life-community-2/
January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month
Friday, January 22, 2021 marks the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that LEGALIZED abortion in the US
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- ‘Not Forgotten Ministries’ with Tori Shaw - January 18, 2021
- George Orwell’s ‘1984’ Tops on Amazon’s Best-Seller List? - January 18, 2021
- LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers. Supporting life in our Community - January 18, 2021