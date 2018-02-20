Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog North Surry student recovering after falling at Pilot Mountain State Park

North Surry student recovering after falling at Pilot Mountain State Park

Verne HillFeb 20, 2018Comments Off on North Surry student recovering after falling at Pilot Mountain State Park

Like

“The waiting was brutal”  

17-year-old Victoria Creed was hiking with friends when they took a break near Three Bears Gulley. After stopping for photos, Victoria slid and fell about 50 feet and was knocked unconscious.

The North Surry High School student is recovering after falling at Pilot Mountain State Park on Sunday. 

-It took rescue crews nearly an hour and a half to get to her. Crews with Pilot Mountain Rescue, Pinnacle Fire and Rescue, Surry County EMS all responded. (Rescue officials say it usually takes about this long to rescue someone in this kind of situation, because they have to be located and hoisted up a mountain in a basket while dealing with rough terrain.)

*Victoria was treated for several broken bones and received 14 stitches.

Family members said they ‘praise God’ for all that helped Victoria from the hikers to park rangers and to all emergency personnel involved in the rescue.

BTW: Victoria has always enjoyed spending time outdoors and hopes to become a park ranger (herself) one day.          SOURCE: WXII 12 https://goo.gl/6NPmF8

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Britax B.O.B. jogging strollers – Are they safe?

Verne HillFeb 20, 2018

Empty Bowls benefiting Second Harvest April 17 + April 18

Verne HillFeb 20, 2018

Panera Bread open new location

Verne HillFeb 20, 2018

Community Events

Feb
18
Sun
all-day W-S Dash National Anthem Auditions
W-S Dash National Anthem Auditions
Feb 18 – Feb 28 all-day
The Winston-Salem Dash are holding National Anthem auditions for the upcoming season!! Soloist, Ensembles, Choirs or if you play an instrument, you are encouraged to try out!! No age restriction apply For registration info: 336.714.6882 / [...]
Feb
20
Tue
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 20 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2018 Everyone who drops[...]
6:30 pm Dr. Gary Chapman @ Salem Baptist Church (Dobson)
Dr. Gary Chapman @ Salem Baptist Church (Dobson)
Feb 20 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Dr. Chapman is the Associate Senior Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem and the author of the best-selling book, “The Five Love Languages.” For ticket info: (336) 374-4419 http://www.salembaptistdobson.org    
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
Feb 20 @ 6:30 pm – 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.764-2103 http://www.ugbconline.com/    
7:00 pm DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
Feb 20 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group for anyone going through a separation or divorce. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 288.3824  x310 Childcare Available
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes