North Surry student recovering after falling at Pilot Mountain State Park

“The waiting was brutal”

17-year-old Victoria Creed was hiking with friends when they took a break near Three Bears Gulley. After stopping for photos, Victoria slid and fell about 50 feet and was knocked unconscious.

The North Surry High School student is recovering after falling at Pilot Mountain State Park on Sunday.

-It took rescue crews nearly an hour and a half to get to her. Crews with Pilot Mountain Rescue, Pinnacle Fire and Rescue, Surry County EMS all responded. (Rescue officials say it usually takes about this long to rescue someone in this kind of situation, because they have to be located and hoisted up a mountain in a basket while dealing with rough terrain.)

*Victoria was treated for several broken bones and received 14 stitches.

Family members said they ‘praise God’ for all that helped Victoria from the hikers to park rangers and to all emergency personnel involved in the rescue.

BTW: Victoria has always enjoyed spending time outdoors and hopes to become a park ranger (herself) one day.