No two snowflakes are alike!

“God says to the snow, ‘Fall to the ground,’ and to the pouring rain, ‘Rain harder!’ He makes it impossible to do anything so that people will recognize his work.” Job 37:6-7

That discovered was made in Vermont!

Wilson A. Bentley as a boy growing up in Vermont, he likely caught snowflakes on his tongue. But more importantly, he went one step farther. Bentley took photos of snowflakes. Born in Jericho, Vermont in February 1865, for all but a few years he was homeschooled by his mother who recognized his intense interest in ‘snow crystals’. His parents purchased a microscope, so he could examine snow crystals up close. Over his life time, Bentley took well over 5000 micro-photographs of snowflakes, coming to the scientific conclusion that no two snowflakes were alike. Today, Wilson Bentley is best known for his scientific research and photographic work in the study of snowflakes.

https://westhillbb.com/blog/2018/11/no-snowflakes-alike-discovered-vermont/

God’s creation articles

Beauty in a Snowflake

Lessons from scripture

https://www.gospelway.com/invitations/snow_lessons.php