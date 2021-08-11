No Hanesbrands Flash sale this year…

Update on the annual Hanesbrands Flash Sale for 2021.
Sorry no sale this year.
*The organizers stated that ‘they were unable to get things lined up due to Covid,
it require s a few months of prep to run the sale” (Sad news, but understandable).
https://www.facebook.com/Hanesbrandsflashsale/about/?ref=page_internal
