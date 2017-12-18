No Fear: Linus and his blanket

On December 9th, 1965, CBS aired the animated TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and it was sponsored by Coca-Cola.

We’ve been watching it for over half a century, and one of the more poetic and symbolic moments of the epic Linus Christmas speech most people have never even noticed.

*Remember what happens as Linus recites his scripture passage from the Gospel of Luke? (Luke 2:10). Right when Linus says “Fear not” – He drops his security blanket. The blanket remains on the floor for the rest of the speech, and then he picks it up when he’s done.

*The takeaway: The imagery, of course, represents the hope of the Christian – that we do not have anything to fear, for God is with us.

Of course, in our human state, we always end up finding things to worry, be anxious, and even fearful of – so we always go back to whatever our own earthly security blanket is. Stay focused: “Fear Not” for God is with us – our Immanuel.

Cost? The entire “A Charlie Brown Christmas” special ran 25 minutes and had a production budget just a hair under $100,000. In today’s dollars, that’d be about $750,000 – still a relatively modest budget for this type of programming.