The Nitty-Gritty on Business 40 Lane Closures…

Both roads will remain open to traffic during the closures, although eastbound travelers on Business 40 will at times be detoured around the interchange by way of the Peters Creek Parkway ramps. Here are the specifics: On Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 23-24, eastbound Business 40 traffic will be limited to using the outside lane as it passes through the interchange, starting at 9 o’clock each night and reopening at 6 a.m. the next day. On Wednesday, Oct. 25 and from then on until early December, eastbound Business 40 traffic will use only the outside lane from 9 p.m. to midnight. Then, eastbound traffic will be detoured around the interchange using the Peters Creek Parkway ramps from midnight until 6 a.m., when both travel lanes on the freeway reopen. There will be traffic control where the eastbound Business 40 motorists are crossing Peters Creek Parkway during that detour period from midnight to 6 a.m. Drivers will exit Business 40 on the ramp, cross over the Peters Creek Parkway travel lanes, and get back onto eastbound Business 40 using the parkway’s ramp. Westbound traffic on Business 40 through the interchange will be limited to using only the outside lane each night from 9 o’clock to 6 a.m. beginning Oct. 23 and on through early December. Highway officials say that at times that westbound lane closure will not be needed, and on those nights the closure will not be put into effect. On Peters Creek Parkway, the road will be reduced to one lane nightly for work associated with bridge construction, from Oct. 23 through early December. The lane closure will last from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Beginning in mid-October, there will also times during the day when Peters Creek Parkway is reduced to one lane. Those lane closures will be during non-peak times between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Highway officials said no lane closures will affect either Business 40 or Peters Creek Parkway from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, because of Thanksgiving holiday traffic.