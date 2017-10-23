Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog The Nitty-Gritty on Business 40 Lane Closures…

The Nitty-Gritty on Business 40 Lane Closures…

Wally DeckerOct 23, 2017Comments Off on The Nitty-Gritty on Business 40 Lane Closures…

Like

Night drivers in downtown Winston-Salem will see lane closures on both Business 40 and Peters Creek Parkway starting Monday, Oct. 23, as work starts on the massive project to improve Business 40 downtown.

The closures will take place in the area of the interchange connecting the two roads.

Workers have to carry out the lane closures to start building the supports for the new Peters Creek Parkway bridge. The closures affect both Business 40 and Peters Creek Parkway from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day starting Oct. 23 and continuing until early December.

Both roads will remain open to traffic during the closures, although eastbound travelers on Business 40 will at times be detoured around the interchange by way of the Peters Creek Parkway ramps. Here are the specifics: On Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 23-24, eastbound Business 40 traffic will be limited to using the outside lane as it passes through the interchange, starting at 9 o’clock each night and reopening at 6 a.m. the next day. On Wednesday, Oct. 25 and from then on until early December, eastbound Business 40 traffic will use only the outside lane from 9 p.m. to midnight. Then, eastbound traffic will be detoured around the interchange using the Peters Creek Parkway ramps from midnight until 6 a.m., when both travel lanes on the freeway reopen. There will be traffic control where the eastbound Business 40 motorists are crossing Peters Creek Parkway during that detour period from midnight to 6 a.m. Drivers will exit Business 40 on the ramp, cross over the Peters Creek Parkway travel lanes, and get back onto eastbound Business 40 using the parkway’s ramp. Westbound traffic on Business 40 through the interchange will be limited to using only the outside lane each night from 9 o’clock to 6 a.m. beginning Oct. 23 and on through early December. Highway officials say that at times that westbound lane closure will not be needed, and on those nights the closure will not be put into effect. On Peters Creek Parkway, the road will be reduced to one lane nightly for work associated with bridge construction, from Oct. 23 through early December. The lane closure will last from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Beginning in mid-October, there will also times during the day when Peters Creek Parkway is reduced to one lane. Those lane closures will be during non-peak times between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Highway officials said no lane closures will affect either Business 40 or Peters Creek Parkway from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, because of Thanksgiving holiday traffic.

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Previous PostTuesday News, OCT 24, 2017
Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Operation Medicine Drop in Davidson County

Verne HillOct 24, 2017

Blue Bell ‘Christmas flavors’ roll out

Verne HillOct 24, 2017

Aviation Open House and Career Fair (GTCC) Oct 24

Verne HillOct 24, 2017

Community Events

Sep
6
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 6 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 1 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
13
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 13 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 8 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
20
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 20 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 15 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
27
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 27 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 22 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Oct
4
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 4 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 29 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes