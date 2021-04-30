Niner Nation: Day of Remembrance on 2-year anniversary

April 30, 2021: Day of Remembrance for UNC-Charlotte’s Niner Nation on the two-year anniversary of the campus shooting that took the lives of two students and injured four classmates. A special ‘Remembrance’ program will stream LIVE this afternoon from 5:15pm to 5:40 (the time of the 2019 shooting). https://ninernationremembers.uncc.edu/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Albert “Alj” Jeffries from Burlington is a survivor. - April 30, 2021
- GoFundMe accounts to assist families of Watauga Officers - April 30, 2021
- S@5: Happy ‘Summer’ Campers 2021 - April 30, 2021