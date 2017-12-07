“A Night of Reflection: Luminaria Labyrinth Walk” on Dec 12

Ms. Wilma Pettyjohn, in collaboration with S&R Enterprises, Ronald McDonald House and McDonald’s, is hosting a special, one night ‘luminaria labyrinth walk’ at the Glenn & Wilma Pettyjohn Meditation Garden & Labyrinth.
“A Night of Reflection: Luminaria Labyrinth Walk”
Tuesday (Dec 12) from 4:30-7pm. The labyrinth is located behind the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home at 101 Hospice Lane in Winston-Salem.
Free and open to all. More information: http://bit.ly/2gVi7oN
BTW: The Glenn & Wilma Pettyjohn Meditation Garden & Labyrinth located behind the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home is open to the public all year long for personal reflection and mediation…
