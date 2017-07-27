Nielsen: Radio still rules

Radio, not smartphones or PCs, ‘reaches’ more Americans each week than any other media platform, according to a recent Nielsen report.

*Roughly 228 million adults in the US (93% of the US adult population) listened to some form of radio at least once a week in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Note: When it comes to actual usage, American adults still spend way more time watching TV than anything else. https://goo.gl/SRbCLE