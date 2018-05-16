Search
The Next Veterans Coffee event…

Verne Hill May 16, 2018

This Thursday (May 17) at PDQ Restaurant in Winston-Salem.

8:30-10:30 a.m.

A place for veterans of all ages to have coffee and pastries, visit with old friends and meet new ones. Sponsored by the Hospice Palliative and Care Center.

For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309. https://is.gd/VMGkDa

Verne Hill

