The Next Veterans Coffee event…

This Thursday (May 17) at PDQ Restaurant in Winston-Salem.
8:30-10:30 a.m.
A place for veterans of all ages to have coffee and pastries, visit with old friends and meet new ones. Sponsored by the Hospice Palliative and Care Center.
For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309. https://is.gd/VMGkDa
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
