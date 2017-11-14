The next Veterans Coffee event this Thursday (Nov 16)

All veterans are invited for coffee and conversation.

The next Veterans Coffee event happening this Thursday at PDQ restaurant in Winston-Salem (285 Harvey St., HanesTowne Village Shopping Center). Start time 8:30am.

A special invitation is extended to Gold Star mothers and families. The coffees are hosted by Hospice & Palliative CareCenter.

INFO: Don Timmons at (336) 331-1309 https://goo.gl/wpjEef