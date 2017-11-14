The next Veterans Coffee event this Thursday (Nov 16)

All veterans are invited for coffee and conversation.
The next Veterans Coffee event happening this Thursday at PDQ restaurant in Winston-Salem (285 Harvey St., HanesTowne Village Shopping Center). Start time 8:30am.
A special invitation is extended to Gold Star mothers and families. The coffees are hosted by Hospice & Palliative CareCenter.
INFO: Don Timmons at (336) 331-1309 https://goo.gl/wpjEef
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- ‘Museum of the Bible’ in DC opens this week - November 14, 2017
- Ask Sam: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day - November 14, 2017
- Health: High blood pressure numbers lowered? - November 14, 2017