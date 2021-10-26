October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Local event happening tonight…
Next Step Ministries (in Kernersville) inviting those in the community their annual Candlelight Vigil to remember and honor victims of domestic violence in North Carolina. Tonight (Oct 26) at 6:30 pm in front of Kernersville Town Hall.
Phone: 336 413 7054. https://www.nextstepdv.org/upcoming-events-calendar/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Wednesday News, October 27, 2021 - October 27, 2021
- Next Step Ministries remembers victims of domestic violence - October 26, 2021
- Today is National Pumpkin Day (fun facts) - October 26, 2021