Thursday News, January 02, 2020

Nicotine-free hiring policy? Beginning February 1st, U-Haul is implementing a nicotine-free hiring policy throughout 21 states, as part of its commitment to empowering a healthier workforce. U-Haul has more than 10,000 employees according to the company’s LinkedIn, which lists nearly 3,000 new job openings.

YOU may have unclaimed cash and assets! Unclaimed property consists of bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that typically have been abandoned for one to five years. Funds become unclaimed because the company loses track of the consumer, due to an incorrect address or other missing information. By law, these funds are ‘turned over’ to the Department of State Treasurer for safekeeping. Find out more at https://www.nccash.com/

Update: A few days before Christmas, Congress gave churches and other non-profits a break by repealing the so-called “parking lot tax” that was an unintended side effect of the 2017 Republican tax cut measure. President Trump signed the repeal into law. *The repeal was a part of appropriations bills for the new year, passed by both the House and Senate. Since the bill is retroactive, the IRS will provide instructions on how churches can claim a refund on these taxes they paid for the last two years.

UPDATE: A federal district court has temporarily blocked North Carolina’s voter ‘photo ID’ requirement from taking effect. “Unless the courts direct otherwise, this means that voters will not be required to provide photo ID when (we) vote in the primary election on March 3, 2020”, according to the State Board of Elections website. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voter-ID

Six people were displaced from their home early Wednesday morning when improperly discarded fireworks caused a fire at a home in the Sunnyside neighborhood. No one was injured in the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting with temporary shelter.

At the Box Office: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” remains at #1 for a second weekend in a row, while newcomers –’Little Women’ and ‘Spies in Disguise’ — both exceeded studio expectations. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

NFL News: The Washington Redskins have hired Ron Rivera as their new ‘head’ coach. The former Carolina Panthers coach inherits a team that went 3-13 this season and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015.

Wall Street closed the books Tuesday on a blockbuster 2019 for stock investors, with the broader market delivering its best returns in six years.

The S&P 500 closed with a gain of 28.9% for the year, its best annual performance since 2013, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 22.3%.Tech stocks led the way higher, vaulting 48%. https://www.journalnow.com/wsj/stocks-close-out-best-year-since-s-p-soars/