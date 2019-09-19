Search
News, September 19, 2019

Sep 19, 2019

Fall officially begins this Monday (Sept 23)
15 days until the start of the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who take THIS popular heartburn drug, you’ll have to look for an alternative.
The company that makes over-the counter Zantac has pulled it off store shelves.
Reason: The medication contains low levels of a substance that could cause cancer. https://www.wearecentralpa.com/news/local-news/zantac-pulled-off-the-market/

Student loan debt hits all-time high
The class of 2018 graduated college a little deeper in debt.
The average bachelor’s degree grad owes about $29,200 dollars, according to the Institute for College Access and Success.
The data was collected from about half of all public and private, not-for-profit universities for its report representing more than 70% of all graduates.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/09/19/washington-monument-reopens-ios-13-student-loans/2347662001/

Apple officially releases iOS 13, the freshest version of its mobile operating system today.
The update is compatible with iphone models dating back to iPhone 6s +6s Plus. BTW: Apple releases its new iPhone 11 models on Friday.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/09/19/washington-monument-reopens-ios-13-student-loans/2347662001/

The Greensboro Science Center has set an attendance record, topping over 445,000 visitors over the past year.
Visitors traveled from across North Carolina, all 50 states, and overseas.
Greensboro Science Center prepares for new attractions:
The Rotary Club of Greensboro ‘Carousel’ is expected to open in spring 2020.
More projects already underway include The Cole Family Butterfly House, a Malayan tiger exhibit expansion and breeding center, a Komodo dragon exhibit expansion, and a new front entrance complex, the center said.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/greensboro-science-center-sets-record-as-attendance-tops-visitors/article_6af6c178-9535-51b7-99e0-fae378916749.html

After three years, the Washington Monument is back open this morning.
The monument has been closed to the public since 2016.
During that time, construction crews updated the the elevator system and built a new security screening facility.
555-foot marble obelisk honoring America’s first president –
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/09/19/washington-monument-reopens-ios-13-student-loans/2347662001/

Walmart has just unveiled a new rewards credit card program to better compete with retailers like Amazon and Target.
Both credit cards through Capital One will be available to consumers beginning September 24.

Walmart just announced a new rewards credit card program

*Christian Music Day @ Carowinds: Saturday Forecast = Sunny skies…High 85

Friday is National Pepperoni Pizza Day
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2019/09/19/national-pepperoni-pizza-day-deals-1-pizza-hut-pizza-friday/2343781001/

High School Football…
Mount Tabor (2-2) at West Forsyth (4-0)
Greensboro Page (1-3) at East Forsyth (4-0)
Reynolds (1-3) at North Forsyth (0-3)
Atkins (1-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-4)
East Surry (4-0) at West Stokes (1-2)
https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/games-to-watch-in-week-mount-tabor-travels-to-undefeated/article_98298e9a-319e-5ba3-864e-cc902717cbb3.html#5

Events across the Piedmont…
“Carolina in the Fall” / Historic downtown Wilkesboro
Friday + Saturday (Sept 20 + 21)
Bluegrass / Folk music / Food Trucks
https://carolinainthefall.org/festival-info/about

Mayberry Days in Mt Airy
Presented by the Surry Arts Council
Monday – next Sunday (Sept 23-29, 2019)
https://www.facebook.com/mayberrydaysfestival/
Celebrating the anniversary of “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Visit: http://mayberrydays.org/ for more info!

