Friday News, September 04, 2020

Autumn begins on September 22.

Election Day (Nov 3) is less than 2 months away…

Good News: Gas prices (over the Labor Day weekend) will be the lowest nationwide since 2004!

Election 2020: Over 600,000 requested absentee ballots are being sent out today to NC voters. Today’s mailing is only the first of many. Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed. FYI: Please VOTE ONCE!

Early in-person voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31. Election Day is Nov. 3.

BTW: Compared with 2016, Forsyth County has received six times as many requests for absentee ballots this far out from the election.

Reminder: Early voting happens statewide October 15 – October 31, 2020

*General Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

YOUR Sample Ballot here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early Voting sites (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

NC Board of Elections https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Oak Island is back open. All the restrictions at Oak Island were lifted as of 6 am this morning (Friday). The beach is now open in the entire town, however, not all accesses are cleared and available for parking. Short-term rentals are allowed in all areas of town as of 6 a.m. this morning. Check www.oakislandnc.com for details.

Guildford County commissioners have approved $5 million dollars to make ‘much needed repairs’ to more than a dozen Guildford County schools.

Phase 2.5: NC moves into a “more relaxed” mode of restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 – this afternoon at 5pm. Phase 2.5 is set to last through October 2, 2020.

What does that mean?

-Mass gathering limits will increase: 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors

-Playgrounds will re-open.

-Museums and aquariums may open at 50% capacity.

-Gyms and indoor exercise facilities as well as skating rinks, bowling alleys, indoor basketball, volleyball etc. – may open at 30% capacity.

NEW: Outdoor visitation will be allowed at nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities. Nursing homes must meet several requirements.

*This new Order is effective September 4 at 5 PM through September 22, 2020.

FYI: Bars, movie theaters, indoor entertainment facilities, amusement parks will remain closed. Large venues remain subject to the mass gathering limits.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Helping those in need, just by eating out!

Crisis Control Ministry will hold its annual Hope du Jour fundraiser all day this Tuesday, Sept. 8. Area residents are encouraged to eat out (or take out) at participating restaurants in Forsyth County for breakfast, lunch or dinner — or all three — to support Crisis Control’s mission of providing assistance with housing and other essential needs to help people become self-sufficient. Participating restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops will donate a percentage of the day’s sales to Crisis Control. http://hopedujour.org/

More than 80% of US households have been counted for the 2020 Census.

Census takers will continue to follow up in-person w/ homes across the country

through Sept 30 in an effort to reach everyone. Details at https://2020census.gov/

Reminder: If you live (or have a business) in Surry, Wilkes, Alleghany or Ashe counties and experienced damage from that August 9th earthquake (near Sparta) –

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners and small businesses. Details on the News Blog.

New APP for Vehicle Recalls!

THE U.S. government’s road safety agency (NHTSA) is offering a smartphone app that will alert you if your vehicles are recalled. You can add child seats, trailers and tires, and the app will check those for recalls as well. Last year, 53 million vehicles, car seats, tires and equipment were recalled, according to the agency.

From fear to joy? The coronavirus pandemic has canceled many things, but FOMO doesn’t appear to be one of them. As in “fear of missing out”. FO-MO is alive and well in lockdown. Some Mental Health experts are suggesting an alternative to FO-MO –

How about JO-MO, or “the joy of missing out.” In other words, try to find happiness in the present moment, in whatever you may be doing.

‘We don’t make mistakes. We just have happy accidents.’

-Bob Ross and ‘The Joy of Painting’

FACT: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

Sunscreen helps protect you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. TIPS…

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Check the expiration date! (3 years over is the limit).

Give the Gift of Life

