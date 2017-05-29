Search
News Notes For Memorial Day …

Wally DeckerMay 29, 2017Comments Off on News Notes For Memorial Day …

Happy Memorial Day.

The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said yesterday. Kelly said the move would be part of a broader airline security effort to combat what he called “a real sophisticated threat.” He said no decision had been made as to the timing of any ban.

– A real estate developer has placed a new sign up in Greensboro that has a lot of folks talking: “Coming Soon: Trader Joe’s ?” The sign is at Elm St. and Gate City Blvd. near downtown.

A cybersecurity attack that hit most Chipotle restaurants allowed hackers to steal credit card information from customers, the burrito chain confirmed. The company first acknowledged the breach on April 25. But a blog post on Friday revealed the kind of malware used in the attack and the restaurants that were affected. The list of attacked locations is extensive and includes many major U.S. cities. The breaches happened between March 24 and April 18.  A list of the restaurants and times they were affected can be found on Chipotle’s website.

Today – would have the 100th birthday of John F Kennedy – the 35th president of the United States…who was assassinated in November 1963.

On Saturday, the West Forsyth Girls Soccer team became the first team from Forsyth County to win a state championship in the sport by defeating Cardinal Gibbons of Raleigh in Overtime.

Austin Dillon has earned his first career NASCAR Cup win as he won the rain-delayed Coca-Cola 600 on fuel mileage at Charlotte.

For the first time in 15 years, Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baseball are selected as NCAA Regional hosts! Play begins at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday. The rest of the teams participating in the sub-regional will be announced at noon today.

SUNNY TODAY … Afternoon High’s in the mid 80’s – with a slight chance of a shower.

Community Events

May
29
Mon
10:30 am Memorial Day Parade & Celebration @ Downtown Thomasville, NC
Memorial Day Parade & Celebration @ Downtown Thomasville, NC
May 29 @ 10:30 am – 12:30 pm
The parade begins at the Big Chair at 10:30am and continues to Cushwa Stadium for other festivities, including free hot dogs and drinks to the first 10,000 people. Special performances: Special Forces Association Parachute Team, Vietnam-era helicopters, a[...]
11:00 am Memorial Day Ceremony @ Carolina Field of Honor @ Triad Park (Kernersville)
Memorial Day Ceremony @ Carolina Field of Honor @ Triad Park (Kernersville)
May 29 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
The ceremony will include color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other patriotic activities. It’s Free  /  336.703.6481
11:00 am Memorial Day Ceremony @ Shallowford Square (Lewisville)
Memorial Day Ceremony @ Shallowford Square (Lewisville)
May 29 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
The ceremony will include the presentation of colors by the post color guard, a 21-gun salute by the post rifle squad and the placing of a wreath at the Battle Cross and POW memorials. 336.945.5558
11:00 am Memorial Day Service @ Brock Performing Arts Center (Mocksville)
Memorial Day Service @ Brock Performing Arts Center (Mocksville)
May 29 @ 11:00 am – 12:15 pm
Guest Speaker: William Markland III (Mayor of Mocksville) It’s Free  /  336.751.3000
12:00 pm Memorial Day Commemoration & Picnic @ Bolton Park (Winston-Salem)
Memorial Day Commemoration & Picnic @ Bolton Park (Winston-Salem)
May 29 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Entertainment, Food & more! Music by The Living Proof Jazz Band and Mr. Bill’s Production It’s Free  / 336.725.3410

