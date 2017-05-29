News Notes For Memorial Day …

Happy Memorial Day.

The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said yesterday. Kelly said the move would be part of a broader airline security effort to combat what he called “a real sophisticated threat.” He said no decision had been made as to the timing of any ban.

– A real estate developer has placed a new sign up in Greensboro that has a lot of folks talking: “Coming Soon: Trader Joe’s ?” The sign is at Elm St. and Gate City Blvd. near downtown.

A cybersecurity attack that hit most Chipotle restaurants allowed hackers to steal credit card information from customers, the burrito chain confirmed. The company first acknowledged the breach on April 25. But a blog post on Friday revealed the kind of malware used in the attack and the restaurants that were affected. The list of attacked locations is extensive and includes many major U.S. cities. The breaches happened between March 24 and April 18. A list of the restaurants and times they were affected can be found on Chipotle’s website.

Today – would have the 100th birthday of John F Kennedy – the 35th president of the United States…who was assassinated in November 1963.

On Saturday, the West Forsyth Girls Soccer team became the first team from Forsyth County to win a state championship in the sport by defeating Cardinal Gibbons of Raleigh in Overtime.

Austin Dillon has earned his first career NASCAR Cup win as he won the rain-delayed Coca-Cola 600 on fuel mileage at Charlotte.

For the first time in 15 years, Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baseball are selected as NCAA Regional hosts! Play begins at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday. The rest of the teams participating in the sub-regional will be announced at noon today.

SUNNY TODAY … Afternoon High’s in the mid 80’s – with a slight chance of a shower.