News Friday

Your Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Sunny… High 76…

PASSION WEEK TIMELINE:

GOOD FRIDAY – The Trial – Crucifixion and Burial of JESUS… See the Holy Week Timeline on our Social Media Sites!

FREE LEAF COMPOST/MULCH:

Today and Tomorrow WS offering FREE LEAF Compost and, then the next Two Saturdays – April 22nd and 29th, while supplies last! – Compost will be loaded on these specific days between 8:00am and 3:00PM AT THE forum 52 Yard Waste Facility on Northstar Drive in Rural Hall.

For more info and Loading Rules see the full report at our News Blog at WBFJ.FM

MOUNT ZION Baptist Church – in Greensboro – is making a GOOD Friday for the community TODAY with a FREE Gas Give Away! – Church members will Fill your tank – Wash your windows – and Check your Tire Pressure – ALL for FREE for Anyone IN NEED!

For Times and Locations see our News Blog at WBFJ.FM

SHRED DAY: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at Old Salem Visitor Center, 900 Old Salem Road. Here’s an opportunity for you to clean out your home or office, while supporting preservation and education at Old Salem Museums & Gardens. The Cost is $5.00 a bag. For Information, call Tabatha Renegar at (336) 721-7352.

President Donald Trump has signed Legislation that lets States withhold Federal Family Planning Funds from Planned Parenthood and other Abortion Providers. Trump’s action erases a rule that was finalized shortly before Obama left office in January. Trump signed the measure Thursday behind closed doors in the Oval Office. The measure narrowly cleared the Senate last month.

BAPTIST HOSPITAL gets the OK to Rezone Properties in the Ardmore area.

In a 7-to-1 vote on Thursday, the City County Planning Board approved a proposal by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to rezone 6.83 acres on Cloverdale Avenue, Kerensky Street and Miller Street in the Ardmore neighborhood area. Wake Forest Baptist wants the property rezoned to campus-special use limited, from highway business and single-family residential. The property is adjacent to the medical center, which is currently zoned campus.

WBFJ Family Station Traffic:

Accident at Thomasville Rd at I-40…

Tonight: Slight Chance of Showers… Low 57…

Saturday: Partly Sunny with a chance of Afternoon T-Storms… High 79…

EASTER Sunday: Mostly Sunny with a chance of Afternoon T-Storms… High 82…

Monday: The Trend Continues with a High of 80…