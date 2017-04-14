Search
News Friday
News Friday

Tonia Cornett Apr 14, 2017

Your Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Sunny… High 76…

PASSION WEEK TIMELINE:

GOOD FRIDAY – The Trial – Crucifixion and Burial of JESUS… See the Holy Week Timeline on our Social Media Sites!

FREE LEAF COMPOST/MULCH:

Today and Tomorrow WS offering FREE LEAF Compost and, then the next Two Saturdays – April 22nd and 29th, while supplies last! – Compost will be loaded on these specific days between 8:00am and 3:00PM AT THE forum 52 Yard Waste Facility on Northstar Drive in Rural Hall.

For more info and Loading Rules see the full report at our News Blog at WBFJ.FM

MOUNT ZION Baptist Church – in Greensboro – is making a GOOD Friday for the community TODAY with a FREE Gas Give Away! – Church members will Fill your tank – Wash your windows – and Check your Tire Pressure – ALL for FREE for Anyone IN NEED!

For Times and Locations see our News Blog at WBFJ.FM

SHRED DAY: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at Old Salem Visitor Center, 900 Old Salem Road. Here’s an opportunity for you to clean out your home or office, while supporting preservation and education at Old Salem Museums & Gardens. The Cost is $5.00 a bag. For Information, call Tabatha Renegar at (336) 721-7352.

President Donald Trump has signed Legislation that lets States withhold Federal Family Planning Funds from Planned Parenthood and other Abortion Providers.  Trump’s action erases a rule that was finalized shortly before Obama left office in January.  Trump signed the measure Thursday behind closed doors in the Oval Office.  The measure narrowly cleared the Senate last month.

BAPTIST HOSPITAL gets the OK to Rezone Properties in the Ardmore area.
In a 7-to-1 vote on Thursday, the City County Planning Board approved a proposal by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to rezone 6.83 acres on Cloverdale Avenue, Kerensky Street and Miller Street in the Ardmore neighborhood area.  Wake Forest Baptist wants the property rezoned to campus-special use limited, from highway business and single-family residential. The property is adjacent to the medical center, which is currently zoned campus.

WBFJ Family Station Traffic:
Accident at Thomasville Rd at I-40…

Tonia Cornett

Tonia Cornett

Co-Host, Your Family-Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
MON-FRI 6A-10A
tonia@wbfj.fm
Tonia Cornett

Latest posts by Tonia Cornett (see all)

Tonia Cornett

Community Events

Apr
14
Fri
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 14 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
6:00 am “Stations of the Cross” @ Christ Community Church (Pfafftown)
“Stations of the Cross” @ Christ Community Church (Pfafftown)
Apr 14 @ 6:00 am – 8:00 pm
“Stations of the Cross” in the gardens sunrise to sunset with private meditation 336.924.1479
7:00 am “Stations of the Cross” @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Stations of the Cross” @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 14 @ 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
“Stations of the Cross” is an individual, self-guided 30-minute tour with symbols, visuals, scripture, meditation, and prayers for worshipers to use as they meditate on the different scenes from the Passion and death of Christ![...]
10:00 am Cross Walk @ First United Methodist Church (Mocksville)
Cross Walk @ First United Methodist Church (Mocksville)
Apr 14 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
The Cross Walk will begin at First United Methodist Church and continue through Downtown Mocksville 336.751.2503
10:00 am Midway Community Cross Walk @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Midway Community Cross Walk @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 14 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
The annual Good Friday Cross Walk starts at Oak Forest UMC and ends Midway UMC. 336.764.0990 http://www.midwaycrosswalk.com

Concerts

Apr
28
Fri
7:00 pm Jesus Culture / Lauren Daigle @ PNC Arena (Raleigh)
Jesus Culture / Lauren Daigle @ PNC Arena (Raleigh)
Apr 28 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Special Guests: Elevation Worship & Steven Furtick Tickets: $21.95 – $29.95 (per person)  /  $19.95 – $24.95 (group 10+) $33.95 (day of concert – per person)  /  $29.95 (day of concert – group 10+) http://www.outcrytour.com[...]
7:00 pm The Protest (Youth Concert) @ The River Church (Winston-Salem)
The Protest (Youth Concert) @ The River Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 28 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Special Musical Guest: Forever At Last Theme: “Amped Up” Tickets: $10.00 (advance)  /  $15.00 (at the door) http://www.eventbrite.com 336.341.8636 Presented by D13 Live Music Events & The River Church

