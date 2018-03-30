News: Friday March 30th

WBFJ News GOOD Friday, March 30, 2018

PASSION WEEK TIMELINE: GOOD FRIDAY – The Trial – Crucifixion and Burial of JESUS… See the Holy Week Timeline on our Social Media Sites! http://wbfj.fm

Sports Apparel Merchant, Under Armour, has become the latest victim of a massive digital theft of sensitive information about tens of millions of customers. Company Reps disclosed Thursday that an intruder grabbed the email addresses and login information during a February break-in affecting about 150 million users of its food and nutrition website, MyFitnessPal.

The hacker didn’t obtain any payment information, Social Security numbers, or Driver’s License numbers, which means this break-in is unlikely to require credit and debit cards to be replaced or raise the specter of identity theft. Still, Under Armour says it is requiring all MyFitnessPal users to change their passwords.

In observance of Good Friday the following closings and changes have been announced for today:

* Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed.

* Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.

* Garbage collections scheduled for today will be collected Monday.

* Yard-waste cart and recycling collections will not be affected.

* All Banks and Postal Service are on a regular schedule today.

This Year’s Baseball Season began with a Bang. Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs hit a home run on the very first pitch of the year, connecting Thursday against Miami’s Jose Urena [Your-EEnuh] at Marlins Park. Happ tagged a 95 mph fastball and sent it far over the right field fence. The drive kept up a familiar pattern in the majors: big leaguers hit a record 6,105 home runs last season.

It’s a Good Friday for FREE Gas! Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro is filling up tanks for free as part of its No Greater Love Campaign. Volunteers will put $20 worth of gas in your tank at two different Greensboro gas stations this Friday. Volunteers will fill tanks for the first 600 cars in line; first come, first served.

Are you registered to vote? Need to make changes to your voter information?

Reminder: Mid-term primaries will be Tuesday, May 8.

Early voting begins April 19. General election is November 6.



Are You eating hot cross buns on Good Friday? The Christian custom of marking a new loaf of bread with a cross to bless it and thank God goes back hundreds of years. English Easter buns as we know them today are said to have originated at St. Alban’s Abbey in 1361, where monks distributed them to the poor. Several bakeries in the area will be offering hot cross buns today and into the weekend.

Amazon is tripling the donation rate on your eligible Amazon Smile purchases to the charitable organization of your choice – like WBFJ – through this Saturday (Mar 31). Details on our social media sites, and Thank You!!