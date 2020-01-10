NEWS for Friday, January 10, 2020

Spring-like weather for the Weekend

Tonight’s Full Moon (January 10) is known as the “Wolf moon”, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. This year will also have two supermoons, when the moon appears even larger and brighter, will happen on March 9 and April 7. https://myfox8.com/2020/01/10/wolf-moon-eclipse-kicks-off-the-first-of-13-full-moons-in-2020/

Jobs: The soon-to-open Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro needs part-time event staff. Two job fairs are happening this coming week January 16 + 18 next Thursday and Saturday) at the Greensboro Coliseum / Special Events Center. Employee training will start March 1.

*The Tanger Center at North Elm and East Lindsay streets opens in late March

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/job-fairs-to-recruit-event-staff-for-greensboro-s-new/

It’s Girl Scout ‘cookie season’.

This year, there are nine types of cookies available in the Triad.

(Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, S’mores, Thanks-A-Lots and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip)

Say good-bye to Thanks-A-Lots, a shortbread cookie dipped in fudge after this year.

Cookies cost $4 a box except for the gluten-free cookies, which cost $5 a box.

Cookies sales locally run now through March 1.

To find locations where the Scouts are selling cookies online at

*Download the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app at www.girlscoutcookies.org

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/girl-scouts-cookies-are-now-on-sale-throughout-the-triad/

Reality: Only half of us (55%) stick to our resolutions by February 1st.

Experts suggest several tips to help keep us on track…

*Set realistic goals

*Expect a slip-up, but don’t let that derail you

*Reward yourself for doing a good job

*Use the buddy system

https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/lifestyle-buzz/this-is-the-date-when-most-people-ditch-their-new-years-resolutions/

The ‘bull’ is back? The bull, a fiberglass and steel statue, was installed on Thursday in the parking lot next to Fratellis Italian Steakhouse on Reynolda Road.

The red and white bull – which stands 11 feet tall and weighs nearly 2,000 pounds – is the same one that stood outside the original Staley’s Charcoal Steak House on the same site. https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/iconic-bull-returns-to-its-restaurant-location-in-winston-salem

The first Harry Potter flagship store will open in New York City this summer. The largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world will cover three floors and more than 20,000 square feet. https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/09/us/harry-potter-flagship-store-trnd/index.html

Traffic Alert Overnight: Business 40 EB between Hwy 52 and Sandy Ridge Road

Crews continue to change signage along Business 40 to reflect the new name (Salem Parkway) and exit numbers that align with US 421.

*ONE lane in either direction of BUS 40 will be CLOSED (from 9pm – 6am) nightly between Hwy 52 and Sandy Ridge Road.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2019/2020-01-02-business-40-exit-number-sign-changes.aspx

EnergyUnited is now accepting applications for its student scholarship program.

The “Empowering the Future” scholarship program awards two $5,000 scholarships to qualified students currently enrolled in their senior year of high school who plan to attend a college, university or technical school after graduating high school.

ELIGIBILITY:

Students must reside in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited or attend a school serviced by EnergyUnited. Either electric or propane services qualify!

Schools in our listening area include: Central Davidson, South Davidson, Davie High School, Ledford. Application deadline is March 31, 2020.

See the complete list of schools and download the application on the News Blog…

https://www.energyunited.com/scholarship-program/

A growing list of counties in North Carolina are becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries. These sanctuaries are areas that have adopted resolutions where county leaders say they’re standing up for the Second Amendment and won’t enforce certain gun control measures. Davidson County is the latest county to consider joining the list.

The resolution for Davidson County to be a Second Amendment sanctuary will be discussed at the next Davidson County Commissioners meeting set for this Tuesday, January 14 at 6 p.m. There will be opportunity for public comment.

https://myfox8.com/2020/01/08/davidson-county-debating-becoming-second-amendment-sanctuary-county/

An equine workshop will be held Jan. 27 at the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension, 1450 Fairchild Road, Winston-Salem. Times: 6-8pm…

The topic will be forage testing, nutrition/feed tags, and balancing rations.

The cost is $10 and pre-registration and payment is required by Jan. 21.

Online registration is available at https://go.ncsu.edu/january2020equine.

https://www.journalnow.com/lifestyles/home-garden/homework-equine-workshop-jan/

An Olympic First: The bed frames in the Athletes Village at this year’s Summer Games in Japan will be made of cardboard. OK. Sturdy cardboard.

The bed frames will support up to 440 pounds.

Officials say that the single bed frames will be recycled into paper products after the games. The mattress components (non-cardboard) will be recycled into plastic products. The entire Athletes Village complex will be completed in June. The Olympics open on July 24, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 25.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/national_international_ap/an-olympic-first-cardboard-beds-for-tokyo-athletes-village/

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: ‘Win or lose, God is still on the throne’

Kirk Cousins has always been outspoken about his faith and says that Christ has always been the biggest part of his life.

“The ultimate foundation of my life is to be a fully devoted follower of Jesus,” he said on the Sports Spectrum Podcast last year. “And that means so much more than just checking a box and saying you’re a Christian.”

“God is so much bigger than pleasing a boss or pleasing a teacher or winning a group of friends,” Cousins said. “God is so much bigger than that…

*Cousins will try to make it two road playoff wins in a row when the Vikings play at San Francisco this Saturday at 4:35 p.m. on NBC.

https://sportsspectrum.com/sport/football/2020/01/05/vikings-kirk-cousins-first-nfl-playoff-win-win-lose-god-still-on-throne/