News: Friday December 1st

WBFJ News Friday, December 1, 2017

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal Thursday for a 124-unit independent living facility in the county’s southern section. Stratford Crest, would be designed so that people who are more than 65, “can live out the rest of their years in this community.” http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-county-commissioners-approve-rezoning-for-independent-living-facility/article_d23ce978-f482-5f80-bde7-3daa48edcc33.html

Proposed rule changes could boot cougars, black bears and other animals from their homes on Grandfather Mountain. State officials are suggesting the changes to improve public safety and animals’ quality of life at all N.C. zoos, parks, education centers and rehab facilities. Grandfather Mountain is concerned it will have to find other homes for some of its animals because of the new rules, but a top commission official said the agency wants no facility to suffer because of any changes. http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/proposed-rules-could-force-removal-of-some-animals-at-grandfather/article_aea47258-9452-5ed8-9223-0daebd2aae64.html

A fixture in Winston-Salem for 34 years, the annual YMCA Mistletoe Run will draw an expected 3,200 runners Saturday. The Fun Run will kick off at 7:50 a.m. near Hanes Park, followed by the half-marathon at 8:20 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. The YMCA-hosted race supports the fight against childhood obesity and raises money for programs that support active kids. Last year, the races raised $70,000. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/the-mistletoe-run-is-coming-to-town/article_a2c99e9d-b11e-5afd-85c3-a2683f068abc.html

Jim Nabors, the actor known for his role as Gomer Pyle in the “Andy Griffith Show,” and his own successful spin-off show, “Gomer Pyle, USMC”, has passed away. He was 87. http://myfox8.com/2017/11/30/jim-nabors-known-for-his-role-as-gomer-pyle-has-died-at-87/

Thursday was the last day of an intense and destructive hurricane season with 17 named storms, 10 of which became hurricanes. The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be remembered for a deadly trio of storms — Harvey, Irma and Maria — that ravaged Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and numerous other islands. http://www.klove.com/news/2017/12/01/Destructive-2017-Atlantic-Hurricane-Season-Officially-Comes-To-A-Close/

An earthquake has jolted the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The 4.1 magnitude quake struck just after 4:45 p.m. Thursday, and was centered about 6 miles east-northeast of Dover, Delaware. It was felt as far away as Baltimore, and Washington, DC. The quake sent lawmakers and workers in the statehouse outdoors to see what happened. http://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/usgs-reports-magnitude-earthquake-in-delaware/article_13321a46-661f-5bd3-928b-bae0ed7f072c.html

Authorities say a North Carolina boy suffered severe second-degree burns when he tried to re-create a YouTube video showing how to use a lighter with a bottle of perfume to create a flash fire. The incident occurred Wednesday when some children gathered at a home to try to recreate the trick. The 8-year-old child’s clothes were sprayed with perfume and the lighter ignited nearby, setting his clothes on fire. http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/salisbury–year-old-burned-when-children-tried-youtube-trick/article_2710354f-ccf0-5866-9044-8f07466d54b1.html

As the sunset light disappeared in the sky Thursday evening, downtown Greensboro prepared for a New Light. Tonight will be the second year that downtown Greensboro will host the 29th annual Festival of Lights. According to Zack Matheny, Executive Director of Downtown Greensboro, Inc., “The preparation starts right after July 4th, so we’ve been at this since mid-July trying to fine-tune it.” This year, more than 50,000 people are expected to make their way to the Festival. http://myfox8.com/2017/12/01/downtown-greensboro-prepares-for-annual-festival-of-lights/

This Sunday’s Full Moon – Also called the “Full Cold Moon” – is the First and Last SUPER Moon of 2017. Keep your eyes toward the skies beginning around 5:34 pm this Sunday evening for the Lunar Delight! https://www.space.com/34515-supermoon-guide.html

Who Was The Most Popular NASCAR Driver of 2017? Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrapped up his final season as a NASCAR driver with one last piece of hardware. He won the Most Popular Driver Award on Thursday night for the 15th consecutive time. Only Bill Elliott won the award more than Earnhardt — 16 times between 1984 and 2002 — before he removed his name from consideration. http://www.klove.com/news/2017/12/01/Who-Was-The-Most-Popular-NASCAR-Driver-In-2017-/