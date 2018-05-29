Search
News crew killed in ‘freak’ accident in Polk County

Verne HillMay 29, 2018

‘Alberto’ is being blamed on the tragic deaths of a news anchor and photojournalist based in Greenville, S.C.     

News 4 anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer – died after a tree fell on their sport utility vehicle as they covered storms in North Carolina. Location: Highway 176 near town of Tryon in Polk County, NC. Law enforcement said the tree was about 3 feet in diameter and the ground was heavily saturated.  http://myfox8.com/2018/05/28/news-anchor-photojournalist-killed-when-tree-falls-on-suv-while-covering-storms-in-north-carolina/

