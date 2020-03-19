Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog NEW: Walmart adjusting operating hours for all US stores

NEW: Walmart adjusting operating hours for all US stores

Verne HillMar 19, 2020Comments Off on NEW: Walmart adjusting operating hours for all US stores

Like

The new hours will be 7am to 8:30pm.

The move will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store. *Walmart stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food.

NOTE for senior citizens:  TUESDAY mornings (From March 24 thru April 28), Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens.

Our Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time

https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2020/03/18/latest-walmart-store-changes-to-support-associates-and-customers

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSecond Harvest Food Bank NWNC: Virtural Food Drive
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

CDC: Preventing the spread of respiratory diseases

Verne HillMar 19, 2020

Second Harvest Food Bank NWNC: Virtural Food Drive

Verne HillMar 19, 2020

Hallmark: Christmas Movies in March?

Verne HillMar 19, 2020

Community Events

Jan
1
Wed
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
5
Sun
all-day Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 – May 22 all-day
Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem) offers several support groups for women in crisis pregnancy situations (Now -May 2020) Such as: Post-Abortive Bible Study, Infertility, Miscarriage and others. Not Forgotten Ministries is devoted to ending abortion, mentoring[...]
Feb
25
Tue
all-day Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Feb 25 – Apr 28 all-day
Informational Session – February 25 @ 6:30pm The Financial Peace University is a FREE 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” To register: https://www.facebook.com/events/160119798743525/?active_tab=about 336.764.2949
Mar
2
Mon
all-day “Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive
“Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive
Mar 2 – Mar 27 all-day
Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Groups are encouraged to collect cereal to feed hungry children! Sponsored by Crisis Control Ministry 336.770.1621 http://www.crisiscontrol.org/weecare  
Mar
19
Thu
all-day City With Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City With Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 19 – Mar 31 all-day
Volunteers are needed to stay overnight, help with check-in and assist those that are homeless and preparing to stay overnight! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes