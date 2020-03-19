NEW: Walmart adjusting operating hours for all US stores

The new hours will be 7am to 8:30pm.

The move will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store. *Walmart stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food.

NOTE for senior citizens: TUESDAY mornings (From March 24 thru April 28), Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens.

Our Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time

https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2020/03/18/latest-walmart-store-changes-to-support-associates-and-customers