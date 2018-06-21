New study: Marriage is good for your heart…

Researchers combing through 20 years of data on more than two million people, aged 42 to 77, found that being married significantly reduced the risk of both heart disease and stroke. *The results were nearly the same for men and women, except for stroke, which men were more susceptible.
The findings published in the medical journal Heart.
http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2018/june/new-study-reveals-that-marriage-is-good-for-your-heart
