New ‘Solar Eclipse’ Postage Stamps

These new ‘Forever’ postage stamps are going solar.
The US postal service will release its new interactive ‘Solar Eclipse’ Postage Stamps in June (ahead of the August 21st solar eclipse).
Just rub the stamp! The heat from your fingers changes the image of the Moon! https://goo.gl/2m5cQg
Verne Hill
