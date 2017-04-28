Search
Solar eclipse Forever Stamp

New ‘Solar Eclipse’ Postage Stamps

Verne HillApr 28, 2017

These new ‘Forever’ postage stamps are going solar.  

The US postal service will release its new interactive ‘Solar Eclipse’ Postage Stamps in June (ahead of the August 21st solar eclipse).

Just rub the stamp!  The heat from your fingers changes the image of the Moon!  https://goo.gl/2m5cQg

