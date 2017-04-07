NEW: Senate approves Gorsuch to US Supreme Court

Breaking News: Conservative leaning Neil Gorsuch has become the 113th justice of the US Supreme Court. Gorsuch will fill the 9th seat replacing Justice Antonin Scalia who died back in February 2016.
Senators voted 54-45 to confirm Gorsuch. All Republicans and three Democrats voted to approve him.
SOURCE: USA Today https://goo.gl/iOSVjf
