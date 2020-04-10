New restrictions for retailers coming Monday (April 13)

Effective Monday at 5 p.m., stores must limit the number of people inside to no more than 20% of the stated fire capacity or five people for every 1,000 square feet.

Stores must also mark 6 feet of distance at places where people need to gather, like checkout lines, and they must perform frequent environmental cleaning and routine disinfection

Stores are being encouraged to make hand sanitizer accessible, set shopping times for seniors and at-risk people, use shields at check out, and mark aisles as one-way to limit traffic.

Gov Cooper’s order states these requirements will last for 30 days unless extended by further executive action.

https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/article241897951.html

Grocery chains and other essential retailers are being required by the Governor to ‘add additional layers of social distancing’ inside and outside of their stores. The restrictions include: limits on the number of customers inside essential businesses and extra disinfecting.

The new restrictions under the Governor’s latest Executive Order (#131) go into effect this Monday (April 13) at 5pm (and will last for at least 30 days).

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO131-Retail-Long-Term-Care-Unemployment-Insurance.pdf