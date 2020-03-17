NEW: All restaurants and bars in NC will close at 5pm today (March 17), for dine-in customers.

Please continue to PRAY for all of our leaders during this trying time of change and uncertainty.

NEW this morning: All restaurants and bars in NC will close at 5pm today, March 17, for dine-in customers. Take out and delivery will continue…

The Executive Order will also include an expansion of unemployment benefits to help North Carolina workers impacted by COVOD-19. Gov. Cooper and the state’s Coronavirus Taskforce will announce the Executive Order at news conference at 2pm.

The Sunday night, the CDC said it was recommending that all gatherings of 50 or more people not take place for eight weeks.