NEW: All restaurants and bars in NC will close at 5pm today (March 17), for dine-in customers.

Please continue to PRAY for all of our leaders during this trying time of change and uncertainty.
NEW this morning: All restaurants and bars in NC will close at 5pm today, March 17, for dine-in customers. Take out and delivery will continue…
The Executive Order will also include an expansion of unemployment benefits to help North Carolina workers impacted by COVOD-19. Gov. Cooper and the state’s Coronavirus Taskforce will announce the Executive Order at news conference at 2pm.
https://www.facebook.com/NCgovernor/
The Sunday night, the CDC said it was recommending that all gatherings of 50 or more people not take place for eight weeks.
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
