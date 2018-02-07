New postal stamp to feature Mister Rogers

It’s a beautiful day in the postal neighborhood. The US Postal Service is set to release a new stamp featuring Mister Rogers, the PBS children’s television host known for his zip-up cardigan, sneakers and soothing manner. The stamp features Fred Rogers and the royal puppet King Friday.
The Forever stamp will be unveiled March 23 – in the same Pittsburgh public television station where Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was produced.
Mr Rogers: The real gentle man behind the camera https://goo.gl/jYyBLR
Rogers produced, wrote and hosted Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood for more than 30 years. He died in 2003 at 74 after battling stomach cancer.
BTW: Tom Hanks will play Mr Rogers on the Big Screen. Production for that movie set to begin in September. https://goo.gl/uYW6L4
