Reddi-Wip, the classic whipped cream brand, is launching a dairy-free plant-based version of its whipped cream. The new plant-based Reddi-Wip with ingredients including coconut and almond milk is an effort to serve a growing number of customers looking for non-dairy options. http://vegnews.com/articles/page.do?pageId=10383&catId=1
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- SUN@5: Year End Tax Preparation - November 20, 2017
- WBFJ News Monday, November 20, 2017 - November 20, 2017
- Lauren Daigle honored in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” - November 19, 2017