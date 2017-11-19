Search
New plant-based Reddi-Wip??

Verne HillNov 19, 2017Comments Off on New plant-based Reddi-Wip??

Reddi-Wip, the classic whipped cream brand, is launching a dairy-free plant-based version of its whipped cream. The new plant-based Reddi-Wip with ingredients including coconut and almond milk is an effort to serve a growing number of customers looking for non-dairy options.   http://vegnews.com/articles/page.do?pageId=10383&catId=1

Verne Hill

