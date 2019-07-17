New: Planned Parenthood has fired its president…

The Hill reports Planned Parenthood has removed Dr. Leana Wen as its president, less than a year on the job.

Wen tweeted, “I am leaving because the new Board Chairs and I have philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood…”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/july/planned-parenthood-removes-dr-leana-wen-as-president