New: Planned Parenthood has fired its president…

The Hill reports Planned Parenthood has removed Dr. Leana Wen as its president, less than a year on the job.
Wen tweeted, “I am leaving because the new Board Chairs and I have philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood…”
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/july/planned-parenthood-removes-dr-leana-wen-as-president
