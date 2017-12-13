New Oreo cookie flavors for 2018

Pina Colada, Cherry Cola and Kettle Corn will be available in stores in May 2018. These flavors are based on fan requests.
Note: Two additional new Oreo flavors – Chocolate Hazelnut and Hot & Spicy Cinnamon – will be available this January. https://goo.gl/eXm1wu
