New Oreo cookie flavors for 2018

New Oreo cookie flavors for 2018

Verne Hill Dec 13, 2017

Pina Colada, Cherry Cola and Kettle Corn will be available in stores in May 2018. These flavors are based on fan requests.

Note: Two additional new Oreo flavors – Chocolate Hazelnut and Hot & Spicy Cinnamon – will be available this January. https://goo.gl/eXm1wu

verne@wbfj.fm

