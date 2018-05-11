Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog New Medicare cards arriving in the mail?

New Medicare cards arriving in the mail?

Verne HillMay 11, 2018Comments Off on New Medicare cards arriving in the mail?

Like

Why change the card? Primarily, it’s for security reasons.

When Medicare first started, it made sense to use Social Security numbers as the identifying number for beneficiaries. That was before the age of identity theft.

Medicare started sending out new cards to all its members back in April. The mailings will take place in waves.

Medicare benefits have NOT changed!  The program your loved one is enrolled in stays the same. Just the card is changing.

The new card will arrive automatically. (The only exception to this is people who are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. Those cards will remain the same, so no mailing expected.)

Medicare is giving everyone new numbers. There will be no rhyme or reason or hidden meaning to the combination of numbers and letters assigned. Nothing to reveal information about the cardholder.

*Destroy the old card securely. Shredding or burning the card is best. It does have your relative’s Social Security number. You don’t want that getting into the wrong hands!

Watch out for scammers. Sadly, there are always those who prey on elders during a change like this. Be aware that Medicare will telephone only if the beneficiary has phoned in and left a message requesting a call back. The insurance company for Part D (drugs) or Medicare Supplemental Insurance (Medigap) may call. But they will not ask for the Medicare Beneficiary Identifier. They will already know it. If someone calls and requests verification of the number, hang up immediately. Then call Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

You can sign up for notifications about the new card at www.medicare.gov/newcard/

https://seriousillness.org/piedmont/newsletter/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostBBB: How Long Should I Keep Important Documents?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Consumer Reports: Annual report on the best sunscreens

Verne HillMay 11, 2018

Free (or inexpensive) Mother’s Day Gifts

Verne HillMay 11, 2018

‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive this Saturday (May 12)

Verne HillMay 11, 2018

Community Events

May
12
Sat
all-day “Requiem for the Living” @ Main Street United Methodist Church (Kernersville)
“Requiem for the Living” @ Main Street United Methodist Church (Kernersville)
May 12 all-day
Join Heart of the Triad Choral Society and the concert choirs of Glenn High School and East Forsyth High School as they present Dan Forrest’s powerful work, “Requiem for the Living” along with a variety[...]
8:00 am “Walk 4 Our Kids 5k” @ Fourth of July Park (Kernersville)
“Walk 4 Our Kids 5k” @ Fourth of July Park (Kernersville)
May 12 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
To register: http://www.walk4ourkids.org 336.287.7898 Proceeds: Childhood Cancer
8:00 am Bake Sale @ Advent Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Bake Sale @ Advent Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
May 12 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Women’s Fellowship 336.788.4951
8:00 am ROCC 5k & Collection Drive @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
ROCC 5k & Collection Drive @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
May 12 @ 8:00 am – 11:00 am
Registration: $25.00 (before 5/5)  /  $30.00 (before 5/12)  /  $35.00 (day of race) Free Childcare The ROCC 5k & ROCC Children’s Ministries are collecting Paper Towels & Toilet Paper for Solus Christus!! 336.766.0033 http://www.riveroakschurch.org  [...]
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
May 12 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes