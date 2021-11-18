New mammography technology available

New one-of-a-kind mammography technology is available in Winston-Salem.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist now offers a new tool to better detect breast cancer. It’s called Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM). The technology provides images with ‘better precision than a standard mammogram’ – and at a lower cost to patients compared to an MRI.
Health experts stress regular breast cancer screenings for the best chance of early detection. www.WakeHealth.edu/MammogramAppointment
