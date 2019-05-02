New Life Family Outreach of High Point

Search
Verne Hill May 02, 2019

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 5, 2019)

Verne chats with Melissa McBryant – Director of Development with ‘New Life Family Outreach’ (formerly Pregnancy Care Center of High Point)

‘New Life Family Outreach’ serves those in need in the High Point, Thomasville, Archdale and Trinity area. 

WBFJ Ministry of the Month (May)

They offer support and hope for a New Life by providing pregnancy and material support but also by helping to facilitate the hope of New Life through a relationship with Jesus Christ through healing past or daily hurts.

They serve as a partnering ministry with the local church as well as a resource for pastors to use as they care for their congregation as well as serving the community as a whole.

Find out about Volunteer opportunities, items needed and on-site Baby Boutique.

Phone: 336.887.2232

www.newlifehighpoint.org

 

Programs provided apart from pregnancy care services…

One-on-one discipleship

Support groups

Post-abortion mentoring

And the Joy Program.

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
