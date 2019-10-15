New flavor for fall…

Lay’s is releasing a brand new flavor just in time for fall: grilled cheese and tomato soup. The new flavor hits shelves on Oct. 21 for a limited time run.
https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/food/story/lays-releasing-grilled-cheese-tomato-soup-flavor-66264192?fbclid=IwAR1zsKiaEzh2kTbixJ2BwxNn7CRcRMEzkf7h2eW5Er9V9BJH8ZO3nY0lo6c
