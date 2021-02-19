New Film soon? C.S. Lewis from atheism to Christianity

A new motion picture detailing the life journey of C.S. Lewis -from atheism to Christianity – could be released later this year. The film titled The Most Reluctant Convert is set BEFORE the 1950 publication of CS Lewis’s classic book The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, the first in his Chronicles of Narnia series. T

he movie is a screen adaptation of the successful one-man stage play about the life of CS Lewis starring Max McLean.

