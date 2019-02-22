New Election for NC 9th District…

After Republican Mark Harris called for a new election in the 9th Congressional District, saying evidence found in a state investigation of alleged fraud in last fall’s election has undermined public confidence in the results, the State Board of Elections voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to order one.

It was not immediately clear whether Harris, a former pastor, intends to run in that new election.

What’s next? The elections board’s attorney plans to review the laws on scheduling new primaries and a new general election and proposed dates.

Back story: Harris led Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes out of about 280,000 cast last fall in the NC 9th District, a mostly rural district that includes part of Charlotte and extends eastward through several counties along the southern edge of the state.

https://www.wral.com/filled-with-bombshell-revelations-9th-district-hearing-ends-with-new-election/18200098/