Starting this Wednesday (Feb 24), businesses with fewer than 20 employees will have a two-week, exclusive window to apply for PPP loans. The Biden administration stressing that “self-employed workers and independent contractors will now also be eligible” for PPP loans, through the Paycheck Protection Program.
More details: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/22/business/smallbusiness/paycheck-protection-program-small-business-biden.html
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Wednesday Word - February 24, 2021
- NEW: Covid Relief for small businesses applying for PPP loans - February 23, 2021
- Dream Job: Get paid to sleep in 5 different locations? - February 23, 2021