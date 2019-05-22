New Coke returns thanks to Netflix show

Thirty-four years after it debuted – and then disappeared – New Coke is coming back.
New Coke goes on sale this Thursday as part of a tie-in with the Netflix hit show “Stranger Things”. The third season of the show will take place in 1985, the same year that New Coke was introduced. New Coke quickly became a FLOP and remains a ‘marketing blunder’ three and a half decades later. BTW: New Coke was available for only 79 days in 1985. Wanna try it?
*You can get it online for a limited time…
*Buy a ticket or gift at the World of Coca-Cola (the Coke museum) in Atlanta on certain days during the week of June 3 and get New Coke cans as a gift, while supplies last.
*Free cans of New Coke will also be available for a limited time via an upside-down “Stranger Things”-inspired vending machine in select cities, starting Thursday in New York.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/05/21/new-coke-back-after-34-years-thank-stranger-things/3751131002/
