New Coke returns thanks to Netflix show

Thirty-four years after it debuted – and then disappeared – New Coke is coming back.

New Coke goes on sale this Thursday as part of a tie-in with the Netflix hit show “Stranger Things”. The third season of the show will take place in 1985, the same year that New Coke was introduced. New Coke quickly became a FLOP and remains a ‘marketing blunder’ three and a half decades later. BTW: New Coke was available for only 79 days in 1985. Wanna try it?

*You can get it online for a limited time…

*Buy a ticket or gift at the World of Coca-Cola (the Coke museum) in Atlanta on certain days during the week of June 3 and get New Coke cans as a gift, while supplies last.

*Free cans of New Coke will also be available for a limited time via an upside-down “Stranger Things”-inspired vending machine in select cities, starting Thursday in New York.

