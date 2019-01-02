Search
(NEW) Christian films coming to theaters in 2019

Verne HillJan 02, 2019Comments Off on (NEW) Christian films coming to theaters in 2019

The success of faith-based films in recent years has led to a resurgence of Christian movies being made in Hollywood. In 2018, the film “I Can Only Imagine” brought in $17.1 million domestically during its opening weekend, and over $83 million total, far exceeding expectations. And the movie “Paul, Apostle of Christ” was among the top 10 films at the box office during its opening weekend. 2019 is expected to be another blockbuster year for Christian films…
https://www.christianpost.com/news/5-christian-films-coming-to-theaters-in-2019.html?page=1

‘The Least of These’ – Release date: Feb. 1, 2019
The first Christian film heading to theaters in the New Year is the true story of missionary Graham Staines who was martyred in India in 1999

‘Heavenly Deposit’- Release date: Feb. 10, 2019
“Heavenly Deposit” is an upcoming movie directed by Rick Irvin and the film’s writer, longtime actor George Vincent.

‘Run the Race’- Release date: Feb. 22, 2019
“Run the Race,” co-produced by Tim Tebow and his brother, Robby. Following in the footsteps of Christian filmmakers the Kendrick brothers and Erwin brothers, the Tebow brothers are now marking their first feature film with “Run the Race.”
The Tebow brothers lent their famous last name and talents to tell the fictional story of two brothers in high school who face trying times as they seek different paths to find a way out of their troubled lives.

‘XL: The Temptation of Christ’ – Release date: March 6, 2019
Next on the list is a film that provides a “literal depiction” of the temptations Christ faced against Satan, according to the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke, after he fasted for 40 days and 40 nights following his baptism.
“XL: The Temptation of Christ” was made by Faithworks Pictures, an independent production company that aims to make movies that will impact the culture for Christ.

‘The Islands’ – Release date: March 22, 2019
Lastly, “The Islands” is a faith-based historical film that’s also set for a March release date. The picture is based on the true story of Hawaiian Queen Chiefess Ka-pi-o-la-ni who came to faith in Jesus Christ over 200 years ago. Her conversion made such an impact that it brought Christianity to all of the Hawaiian Islands.
Read More: https://www.christianpost.com/news/5-christian-films-coming-to-theaters-in-2019.html

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
