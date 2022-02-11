New changes to School’s Covid Toolkit…

Students and staff do NOT have to stay home from school if they have been exposed to COVID-19 unless they too test positive or show symptoms. *These updates will go into effect on February 21st.

The ToolKit ‘urges’ schools to require masks for all grades and all ages but is not requiring schools to do so. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/164/download

Looking for a COVID-19 testing site or vaccination site in the Triad? Just insert your zip code. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder