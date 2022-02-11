New changes to School’s Covid Toolkit…

Students and staff do NOT have to stay home from school if they have been exposed to COVID-19 unless they too test positive or show symptoms. *These updates will go into effect on February 21st.
The ToolKit ‘urges’ schools to require masks for all grades and all ages but is not requiring schools to do so. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/164/download
Looking for a COVID-19 testing site or vaccination site in the Triad? Just insert your zip code. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
