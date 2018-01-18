‘New California’ strives to become 51st state?

“After years of over taxation, regulation, and mono-party politics the State of California and many of its 58 Counties have become ungovernable…”

One group – The New California movement – is wanting to divide California into two separate states, one made up of coastal counties and the other comprising rural counties.

The New California movement issued a “Declaration of Independence,” dated Jan. 15, 2018, that uses similar language to the U.S. Declaration of Independence. Bottom Line: Separate statehood is a longshot, but at least the conservation to improve California has started.

New California ‘declares’ independence: https://goo.gl/rBTKAw

FAQ: https://newcaliforniastate.com/faqs