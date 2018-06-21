In a survey from OfficeTeam, managers say tank tops, “cold shoulder tops,” and shorts are less acceptable now than even five years ago in the traditional office.
*Serious stuff: 80% of managers said ‘poor clothing choices’ could affect an employee’s chance of getting promoted.
Check out the list of clothing items to avoid wearing to the office this summer… http://www.businessinsider.com/what-not-to-wear-to-work-summer-2018-5
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Freedom House: “Rescuing mothers, Redeeming lives” - June 21, 2018
- New study: Marriage is good for your heart… - June 21, 2018
- You should never wear ‘these clothing items’ to work this summer - June 21, 2018