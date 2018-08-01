Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Netflix: Adding more faith-based, family-friendly shows?

Netflix: Adding more faith-based, family-friendly shows?

Verne HillAug 01, 2018Comments Off on Netflix: Adding more faith-based, family-friendly shows?

Like

Netflix is under fire for adding five LGBT characters to its adaptation of the 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables. Netflix has also faced controversy over a new LGBT-themed superhero show and ‘13 Reasons Why’ depiction of suicide on screen.

Netflix says it’s working on increasing the number of faith-based and family-friendly shows on its platform. The ‘good’ news comes after pro-family critics have slammed Netflix over some of its ‘very controversial’ programming.

 http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/july/netflix-says-its-working-on-robust-slate-of-faith-based-family-films

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerAug 01, 2018

Tip: Getting kids to eat apples

Verne HillAug 01, 2018

PBS to air the acclaimed documentary on Fred Rogers

Verne HillAug 01, 2018

Community Events

Jun
11
Mon
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 11 – Aug 10 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
25
Mon
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jun 25 – Aug 10 all-day
Boys Camp June 25-29 & July 9-13 Cost: $315 (per person) For ages 9-17 Children’s Camp July 2-6, July 16-20, July 23-27, July 30-Aug 3 & Aug 6-10 Cost: $315 (per person) For 1st -6th[...]
Jul
15
Sun
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Jul 15 – Aug 14 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 22 For more info: (336) 841-6511 http://www.oakview.net/upward    [...]
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jul 15 – Aug 11 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 8 For more info: (336) 996.7573 http://www.registration.upward.org/upw66299  
Jul
29
Sun
6:30 pm VBS: “Rolling River Rampage” @ Antioch Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
VBS: “Rolling River Rampage” @ Antioch Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jul 29 @ 6:30 pm – Aug 2 @ 8:30 pm
336.788.3281
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes