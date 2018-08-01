Netflix: Adding more faith-based, family-friendly shows?

Netflix is under fire for adding five LGBT characters to its adaptation of the 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables. Netflix has also faced controversy over a new LGBT-themed superhero show and ‘13 Reasons Why’ depiction of suicide on screen.

Netflix says it’s working on increasing the number of faith-based and family-friendly shows on its platform. The ‘good’ news comes after pro-family critics have slammed Netflix over some of its ‘very controversial’ programming.

