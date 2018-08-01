Netflix is under fire for adding five LGBT characters to its adaptation of the 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables. Netflix has also faced controversy over a new LGBT-themed superhero show and ‘13 Reasons Why’ depiction of suicide on screen.
Netflix says it’s working on increasing the number of faith-based and family-friendly shows on its platform. The ‘good’ news comes after pro-family critics have slammed Netflix over some of its ‘very controversial’ programming.
http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/july/netflix-says-its-working-on-robust-slate-of-faith-based-family-films
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Netflix: Adding more faith-based, family-friendly shows? - August 1, 2018
- Tip: Getting kids to eat apples - August 1, 2018
- PBS to air the acclaimed documentary on Fred Rogers - August 1, 2018