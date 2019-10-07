NEEDED: New and gently used Duffel Bags and Suitcases

Imagine having to leave your home, not knowing exactly where you’ll end up, and all you have to put your belongings in – is a trash bag.

For children entering foster care, that is REALITY.

To ease this transition, ‘Say So’, a program of the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, is collecting new and gently used duffel bags and suitcases to give to these individuals in the Foster Care system. Their goal: 2,500 new or like-new suitcases and duffel bags donated by Friday, October 25.

Drop off locations: Children’s Home Society locations in Winston-Salem and Greensboro are accepting duffel bags, suitcases and/or financial donations. Details…

604 Meadow Street, Greensboro, NC 27405

100 North Gate Park, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/nonprofit-seeks-duffle-bag-donations-so-kids-entering-foster-care/article