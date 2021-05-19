Search
Need help with your rent?

Verne HillMay 19, 2021

There is a new application period open for the state’s NC HOPE Program. The program promotes housing stability during the ongoing pandemic by helping prevent evictions and utility disconnections. https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/hope-program

 If you are concerned about possible eviction while waiting to receive HOPE Program assistance, Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 206 extended the state eviction moratorium through June 30, 2021. The executive order protects renters in North Carolina from eviction due to non-payment of rent and supports the federal CDC Eviction Moratorium that is in effect through June 30, 2021. To protect yourself from eviction, you should follow the instructions linked below to complete the CDC form and provide it to your landlord.

How to Complete the CDC Eviction Moratorium Tenant Declaration Form
Download the CDC Eviction Moratorium Tenant Declaration Form

If you have already followed the steps outlined above and your landlord is still attempting to evict you,

please contact Legal Aid of NC at 1-866-219-5262 for assistance.

 

 

